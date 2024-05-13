The Methodist Church Ghana extends gratitude to GCB Bank  

Accra, May 13, GNA – The Cape Coast Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has commended GCB Bank PLC (GCB Bank) for the recent support towards the Kwaman Methodist School in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

This was communicated through a letter issued by the Cape Coast Diocese on behalf of the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana to the Bank.

On the 4th of April, 2024, GCB Bank handed over to the Kwaman Methodist School, a newly constructed 4-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities.

In addition to the classroom block, the Bank also handed over a library, two overhead water tanks, refurbished washrooms and computers with accessories to the School which has a population of over 280 students and 10 teachers.

The letter from the Methodist Church’s Cape Coast Diocese conveyed the “Church’s profound gratitude to you (GCB Bank) for the construction and the handover of the four-unit classroom block and ancillary for the Methodist School at Kwaman, as part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Methodist Church believes in the total development of the child which education plays a key role in. The Church appreciates your contributions and asks God to bless you.”

With a mission to serve communities throughout Ghana and proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ, the Methodist Church Ghana is a dynamic, inclusive, and varied Christian organisation.

With a rich history spanning close to two centuries, the Church is unwavering in its commitment to advance social justice, spiritual development, and holistic growth.

GCB Bank’s generous donation, therefore aligns with the Church’s education agenda and significantly enhances the capacity of the Methodist Church to impact the lives of the people of Kwaman through quality education.

The remarkable commitment of GCB Bank to improving communities around Ghana is noteworthy in an era where CSR is increasingly vital.

As Ghana’s leading indigenous bank, GCB Bank used this as another opportunity to reaffirm its dedication to providing communities with amenities and services that contribute to an improved standard of living.

Commenting on the donation, Mr. Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, GCB Bank’s Deputy Managing Director, Operations, said that “GCB Bank’s support to the Kwaman Methodist School which was setup by the Methodist Church Ghana is a prime

illustration of what can be achieved when organisations work together towards the shared objective of enhancing societal well-being. It is through cooperative endeavours like these that significant and enduring impact can be achieved.”

Through a host of education focused initiatives aimed at fostering academic excellence, expanding financial literacy, and enhancing educational facilities, GCB Bank has had an impact on Ghana’s educational system.

The initiatives ranging from donations, construction and refurbishment of educational facilities, provision of scholarships, sponsorship of educational programmes have contributed to the development of Ghana’s education system.

The beneficiaries in recent times include Bomaa Roman Catholic Junior High School, Acherensua Senior High School, Teshie Presby Senior High, University of Development studies, University of Health and Allied Sciences and University of Cape Coast.

Since it was established in 1953, the Bank has been identified as a systemic bank that has made substantial contributions to Ghana’s development across a number of industries, including trade, agriculture, oil and gas, and others.

With regard to its CSR activities, the Bank is guided by its four CSR pillars, which deliver environmental contribution, social contribution, economic contribution, and governance contributions.

The Bank’s choice of selected areas to implement CSR programs are informed by its philosophy of making a meaningful and measurable impact in the lives of economically, physically, and socially challenged communities of the country with emphasis on areas or communities the Bank has an operational presence.

