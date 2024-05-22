The Intervention of TUC, Ablakwa demonstrates patriotism — Abu Kansangbata

Accra, May 22, GNA – Mr Abu Kansangbata, a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister has urged Ghanaians irrespective of their party affiliations to demonstrate patriotism towards the overall development of the country.

“Ghanaians should celebrate TUC and Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for their timely intervention in the sale of some Hotels belonging to the Social Security for National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).”

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Kansangbata said the involvement of a party member who is both a Minister of state and a Member of Parliament had raised eyebrows with allegations of corruption and conflict of interest.

“The timely intervention by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has been crucial in bringing the issue to light and advocating the protection of state assets.

Mr Kansangbata has therefore denounced the sale of the state property, emphasizing a need for government property to be protected to preserve the nation’s integrity.

“The core issue at hand is the potential conflict of interest, where state assets are being sold to a political insider. Such actions undermine public trust and suggest favoritism, raising the spectre of corruption”

Mr Kansangbata has called on the government to promptly address the issue to avoid a potential conflict of interest and maintain the integrity of public office and state transactions.

He said the intervention of the TUC and Mr Ablakwa had highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in the management of state assets and to safeguard public resources and ensure that government actions were conducted in the public’s best interest.

Mr Kansangbata also called on all concerned citizens, anti-corruption agencies, and civil society organizations to support the crusade against the sale of state assets.

“This issue transcends party lines and should be viewed as a national concern that threatens to undermine the achievements of Ghana’s forefathers.

He said it was imperative to implement robust anti-corruption measures to ensure that state assets were managed transparently.

“This includes empowering anti-corruption agencies and civil society organizations to monitor and investigate such transactions. All government transactions involving state assets should be conducted with full transparency. Detailed records should be made accessible to the public, and regular audits should be performed to ensure accountability”.

He said Legal reforms were also necessary to prevent conflicts of interest and protect state assets and policies should be established to regulate the sale of state property, ensuring that the decisions were made in the public interest.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

