Tema Metro IPDC appeals to government to resource NCCE 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, April 30, GNA – The Tema Metropolitan Inter-Party Dialogue Committee has appealed to the government to properly resource the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for it to operate more effectively.

The IPDC is a committee put together by the NCCE and made up of stakeholders with the mandate of monitoring key violations during elections, including the distribution of money and other gifts to the electorate, declaration of election results by political parties and their members, defacing of posters, biassed media reportage, campaign violence, use of provocative and abusive language by political parties and their members, rigging of elections, and abuse of incumbency.

Reverend Francis Guggisberg Tetteh, the Chairman of the IPDC, who is also the Chairman of the Tema District Council of Churches, said the lack of funds was negatively affecting the work of the NCCE.

Rev. Tetteh made the appeal during a constitution quiz competition for security services organised by the Tema Metro Office of the NCCE.

He said, “The major task of the NCCE is to educate the citizenry on the constitution and national issues; we know it’s not easy for them financially, but they are doing their best.”

He indicated that the NCCE should be properly funded to perform its duty of letting people know their civic rights and responsibilities.

He further called for equal distribution of national resources among all state institutions to ensure that they all discharge their duties well for the betterment of the country.

Rev. Tetteh stressed that “there must be equal distribution of resources among the state agencies; over-resourcing others over others is not the best for the nation.”

Touching on the upcoming December 7, 2024, general elections, he urged the security agencies to ensure peace and uphold the 1992 Constitution.

GNA

