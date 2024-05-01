Dr Bawumia to embark on campaign tour of Western North Region on May 3 

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), May 1, GNA – The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, is expected to take his nationwide campaign tour to the Western North Region on Friday, May 3 where he will meet key stakeholders.

A statement signed by Mr Felix Foster Ackah, the Regional Secretary of the Party, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Vice President would meet the Clergy and Imams at separate meetings, and later pay a courtesy call on the members of the Western North Regional House of Chiefs at the Regional Coordinating Council.

According to the statement, Dr Bawumia would also meet and interact with market women and taxi drivers at the Sefwi-Dwenase market and taxi rank.

The said there would be Islamic prayers at the central mosque at Dwenase in the afternoon on the same day.

“There would be a Youth Connect Town Hall Meeting at the Ebenezer Methodist Church that would involve garages, tertiary students, beauticians, National Service Personnel Association, dressmakers, tricycle operators and other youth focused institutions,” it said.

The tour would be rounded up with a meeting with Regional Executives of the NPP, the party’s Parliamentary Candidates, Municipal and District Chief Executives, unsuccessful parliamentary aspirants and TESCON members.

The statement entreated party faithful to make Dr Bawumia’s tour a success.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

