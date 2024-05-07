Technical glitches delay voter registration exercise in Takoradi

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, May 7, GNA – The ongoing nationwide voter registration exercise has been delayed at the Takoradi District Electoral Commission (EC) office due to some technical glitches.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the registration centre, it observed that new registrants were in queues waiting patiently for the process to commence.

Madam Ivy Arthur, the Takoradi District Electoral Officer, told the GNA in an interview that though they set-up at exactly 0700 hours, no one had been registered yet as of 1040 hours.

She said: “We are having a nationwide network issue that is why there is a delay in the process.”

She said efforts were underway to get the problem resolved to officially commence the process.

Meanwhile, some of the registrants who interacted with the GNA expressed frustration at the delay in the start of the exercise.

Mr Yaw Antwi, one of the registrants, said: “I have been here since 0730hours till now, and we do not know when this network challenge is going to be resolved so we can go home to do our daily works.”

Madam Esther Agyeiwaa, another registrant, appealed to the technicians to expedite actions to resolve all underlying issues to commence the exercise.

The 21-day limited registration exercise is to allow first voters and persons who wish to own voter cards to register.

