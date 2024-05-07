Agona East NPP Parliamentary Candidate garners supports from constituents

By James Esuon

Agona Kwesi Twikrom (C/R) May 07, GNA – Mrs Hannah Asamoah, the Agona East Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the electorate to retain the Party in the upcoming December 7 polls due to its numerous development achievements.

She said the NPP Government, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, has invested huge amounts of money in secondary, vocational and technical education to enable every Ghanaian child to pursue quality education under the free SHS policy.

According to the PC, the government had further gone ahead to invest some colossal amount in the health sector to make it quality and accessible and had improved the road networks to facilitate movement of goods and services.

She stated that job creation would be her number one priority for the teeming youth who are unemployment in the Agona East, adding that without job it would be extremely difficult for the youth to live quality and decent life.

She said since the government came to power it had created over 2.1 million jobs nationwide and plans were far advanced to create additional jobs in all sectors of the economy to reduce unemployment problem.

Mrs Asamoah made the call at a news conference, after touring some communities in the constituency to canvas for votes in the forthcoming elections at Agona Kwesi Twikrom in the Agona East of the Central Region.

Some of communities she visited were KwesiTwikrom, Agona Duakwa, Duabone, Mankrong-Junction, Agona Oketsew, Mankrong, Mensakrom and Agona Kwanyako.

Mrs Asamoah who was accompanied by some executives of the constituency also visited Muslim communities to share her visions and policies that would help improve their living standards.

The community leaders pledged their unflinching support to her as the PC and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as president in the forthcoming parliamentary and presidential elections to help better the lives of the people.

She had made donations of bags of rice, mats, plastic kettles for ablution and cash to Muslims in the constituency recently during the Ramadan period as part of the efforts to support them.

The PC reiterated the calls on the Muslims to continue support her candidature in this year’s elections to enable her to recapture the parliamentary seat from the opposition NDC to revitalise the constituency.

She said the Agona East constituency needed to be rescued from political leaders who had not performed to the expectations of the people and called for a radical change by voting massively for her and Dr Bawumia in the December 7 polls.

Mrs Asamoah said since she elected as PC in last year August, she has created over 500 jobs to the teeming youth as part of her contributions to support the unemployed even though I have not been elected as Member of Parliament yet.

She assured the people that when she is elected as MP, Agona East would see a total transformation in education, road networks, job creation, trade, and commerce and especially the market women would receive financial supports to boost their businesses.

Mrs Asamoah urged the constituents to ignore propagandas who were going telling them to retain them in power, but they have nothing to offer since the alternative was empty.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

