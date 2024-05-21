Sunyani Technical University to host Third Biennial Applied Research Conference

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, May 21, GNA – Preparations are underway for the Sunyani Technical University to host the Third Biennial Applied Research Conference of the Technical Universities in Ghana (ARCTUG-2024) scheduled between May 26 and June 1, 2024.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Dickson Kyere-Duah, the Secretary, ARCTUG-2024, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would be the special guest of honour for the five-day conference on the theme: “University, industry and government partnership for accelerating innovation and entrepreneurship for national development.”

The conference, under the auspices of the Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities in Ghana (VC-TUG), will draw relevant researchers from the academia and industry across Ghana, Africa and the international communities.

“It is worth noting that researchers from all the 10 Technical Universities in Ghana will also present papers at the conference,” the statement said.

The conference would be organised around various sub-themes, including innovation in science, technology, engineering, and math for national development, innovation in information and communications technology, university-industry alliance for national development, and government-university collaboration for human capital development, among others.

Speakers include Professor Dr Mustapha Zulkuf Altan, Erciyes University, Faculty of Education, Kayseri-Turkey and Prof. De-Graft Owusu-Manu, Associate Prof. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

