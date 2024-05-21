Finance Ministry announces Parliament’s approval of US$150 million for flood control

Accra, May 21, GNA – The Ministry of Finance has announced the approval of US$150 million in additional financing for the implementation of solid waste management, drainage improvements, and other flood mitigation measures in Accra.

The Ministry announced this in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, May 21.

It indicated that the World Bank facility would support ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) projects, including repair works on sections of the Odaw Basin.

There would also be the construction of storm drains in Kaneshie and Nima-Paloma, and the creation of water detention ponds.

Additionally, there would be the establishment of a Flood Early Warning System in the Greater Accra Region, and the construction of a waste transfer station and an engineered landfill site.

These efforts are expected to alleviate flooding along the Odaw River Basin by improving drainage, solid waste management, and infrastructure services in high-risk informal settlements within the basin.

“As a result, approximately half a million people dwelling in low-income communities around the Odaw basin are expected to benefit directly and indirectly from these projects,” the statement added.

Beyond that, the disbursements under the project and other expected inflows from the IMF, World Bank and African Development Bank, would further support the exchange rate and macroeconomic stability, it stated.

“The Ministry of Finance hereby assures all stakeholders that, the Ministry will continue to work with relevant institutions to ensure that the facility is well-utilised to achieve its project development objectives,” the statement added.

