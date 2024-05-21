Ashanti Regional Minister inspects work on Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal

Accra, May 21, GNA – Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has inspected the progress of work on the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) in the region.

The project, funded by the government, is under the auspices of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the Ministry of Transport.

During the inspection, Dr John York, Project Consultant, said phase one of the work was about 50 per cent complete.

That, he said, included civil works, earthworks, road networks, drainage systems, container freight terminals, container handling facilities, bonded warehouses, administration and operations blocks.

He said the remaining 50 per cent would comprise a superstructure and terminal bay.

The Minister expressed satisfaction at the progress and quality of work done.

He said the government would allocate the necessary funds to speed up work on the project to meet the deadlines.

“Where BILT is located, we have the Ghana Free Zones Authority also having land here, as well as the Ashanti Industrial Park, but these things will not function properly without the logistics terminal.

“The customised Civil works, drains, culverts, and bridges are the critical major works when it comes to this type of road construction. Once these are completed, the remaining work is simpler, and that is exactly what has been done here,” Mr Mensah said.

Mr Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GSA, stressed the government’s commitment to realising the vision of the project.

“BILT is a key component of the government’s initiated Ghana Trade and Investment Gateway (GHATIG) Programme, a crucial driver of economic progress and regional connectivity.

“It holds immense significance for economic growth, reduces port congestion costs, and overall transportation costs, and drives regional trade facilitation for Ghana and its neighbouring Sahelian countries,” he stated.

Mr Sarpong added that the project would boost Ghana’s leadership role within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“The proximity of the project to the recently completed Kumasi International Airport and Ghana’s seaport will further establish Ghana as the region’s premier multimodal transportation hub in West Africa & beyond,” he noted.

Ms Stella Wilson, Board Chair, GSA, said the Company would ensure that the project enhanced the economic status of the middle belt and northern sectors of the country.

Other officials who accompanied the Minister were: Dr. Kwabena Asamoah Adam, Board Member, GSA; Mr Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GSA; Mr Samuel Oduro Frimpong, Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu.

Also present were: Mr Tsumasi Ankrah Selby, Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Transport, some security personnel, and members of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, a news brief from the Shippers’ Authority said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

