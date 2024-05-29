South Africa chooses new parliament in major election

Cape Town, May 29, (dpa/GNA) – South Africans are heading to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new parliament, in what could be a pivotal election.

The elections are seen as the most significant since freedom fighter and later president Nelson Mandela led the country to democracy in 1994.

The African National Congress (ANC), which has ruled South Africa continuously since the end of apartheid, is in danger of losing its absolute majority for the first time since then.

According to opinion polls, the ANC is expected to fall below 50% and will have to form a coalition.

Results are expected on Sunday.

The reason for the ANC’s foreseeably poorer performance in the country of 61 million inhabitants is a weak government record.

South Africa is struggling with a weakening economy, high unemployment and poverty, ailing state-owned companies, regular power cuts and failures in the water supply, a crumbling health care system as well as high crime rates and a dysfunctional criminal justice system.

Members of 52 parties are competing for the 400 seats in parliament.

New provincial governments will also be elected. Of the 40.1 million eligible voters, 27.4 million, or around 68% have registered to cast their vote.

Polls will be open from 7 am (0500 GMT) to 9 pm. The newly elected parliament must then form a government and elect a president within 14 days.

GNA

