Limited registration: Alhaji Nje applauds NDC party agents for their selflessness

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, May 29, GNA – Alhaji Abdallah Umar, a Member of the Inter Party/CSO Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, has applauded party agents for sitting through the limited registration exercise to protect the interest of the party.

He said they had demonstrated selflessness and commitment to the NDC’s determination to rescue Ghanaians from the insensitivity of the New Patriotic Party.

He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi when he visited the Regional Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) to monitor the registration as part of a team assigned to the Nhyiaeso Constituency.

After interacting with party representatives at the registration centre, Ahaji Nje, as he is popularly known, commended them for their hard work and dedication to the cause of the party.

He said every step of the electoral process was critical to the outcome of the election, hence the need for the party to show keen interest in all processes leading to the election’s day.

“We have a duty as a party to keep a close eye on all activities of the EC to ensure that the integrity of the process is not compromised ahead of the election,” he told the GNA.

He said the NDC in its quest to reclaim power and return the country to the path of growth and development was determined to prioritise party representation at every step of the way.

“We cannot afford to disappoint Ghanaians in this election considering the economic hardship they are enduring under this government, which appears not to have a clue about how to improve the lives of the people,” he noted.

Alhaji Nje, who is also a member of the Regional Communication Team of the party, urged the agents to keep up the decent work, assuring them that their efforts would be recognised by the party hierarchy.

GNA

