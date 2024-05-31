Somanya Magistrate Court orders man’s arrest for violating building code 

By Kamal Ahmed /GNA

Somanya (E/R), May 31, GNA – The Somanya Magistrate Court, presided over by Mr. Derek Ocloo, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest Mr. Mohammed Alhassan, who has been accused of failing to appear before the court three consecutive times.

This was after he was charged for building without permit at Onumaku in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region.

Mr Martin Abotsi, the Environmental Health Officer and Prosecutor for the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, stated that, around 2018, officers of the works department of the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly were on building inspection to ensure all buildings constructed within the municipality obtained a building permit and built standard.

They came across a single-story building built by the road traced to the accused as owner at Onumaku.

He said several attempts to get the accused person take the necessary steps to obtain a building permit all these years to date proved futile.

He said that the action of the accused was depriving the municipal assembly of the necessary resources for development.

Also, building without a permit is likely to result in substandard buildings and building at unauthorized places, contrary to Section 106(1) of Act 936/16 of the Local Governance Act.

Mr Abotsi said since the accused had proven recalcitrant and failed to appear before the court after he was served, the court had granted them a bench warrant to arrest the accused.

GNA

