Sea Defense Project: Phase Two in Ketu South to commence soon 

By Ewoenam Kpod

Denu (V/R), May 13, GNA- Processes have begun to commence phase II of the Agavedzi-Blekusu Sea Defense Project in Ketu South to protect coastal communities there from perennial tidal wave attacks.

The disclosure came during the recent visit of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing, at the instance of the Speaker of Parliament.

The Speaker’s directive follows concerns by all three Members of Parliament from the Region’s coastal constituencies of Ketu South, Keta and Anlo to save the coastline from going extinct.

Mr Isaac Asiamah, Chairman of the Committee said the government had secured funds US$150 million for the project in the constituency and at some other coastal communities assuring, plans were underway and that phase II would soon begin.

He said it was important for the government to fast-track the proposed 8km project with ancillary facilities including a cold store, fishing market and clinic, estimated at 83 million dollars saying, that although the project was capital intensive, it was about protecting lives and property and, preserving Ghana’s culture and heritage.

Mr Asiamah noted that since the Committee’s last visit about two years ago, nothing really had been done to protect the area and called for some urgency in dealing with the situation as the country risked losing a great resource which is a potential for tourism and transportation.

He stressed: “We will not allow this critical part of Ghana to go to waste.”

Mr Vincent Oppong Asamoah, Ranking Member of the Committee said the government needed to prioritise the protection of the country’s coastal communities to avert further devastation to them.

Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, a Member of the Committee, believed the amount being estimated for the continuation of the defence project at Agavedzi-Blekusu was high.

He called for the prudent use of resources to allow for the protection works to be extended to cover a larger size of the coastline to rein in the situation.

Meanwhile, Mr Kenneth Kpedor, President of Anlo Youth Council, the umbrella body of Anlo youths in an interview with Ghana News Agency, on Monday welcomed news of the government securing funds for the project saying, although it was long overdue, “it is indeed a welcome development for our coastal communities.

“The securing of funds represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to safeguard our homes, livelihoods, and cultural heritage from the threats posed by erosion and flooding.”

He called on the government to share detailed information regarding the funding allocation and the timelines for the execution of the project believing, providing clarity on these matters will not only enhance public trust and confidence but also enable stakeholders to monitor progress effectively and hold authorities accountable for the timely completion of the project.

GNA

