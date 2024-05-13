Patient appeals for support to undergo stabilisation surgery 

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, May 13, GNA – Mr Isaac Mensah, a patient suffering from ‘hemiparesis of the upper extremities and paralysis of the lower extremities’ has appealed for support to help him undergo surgery.



Mr Mensah requires GH¢57,830 to undergo the decompression of the cervical spine stabilisation at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital in the Bono Region.



Mrs Mary Mensah, the wife of the patient, made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Monday.



She said specialists needed the money urgently, and therefore appealed for support from churches, religious leaders, corporate bodies, and individuals, to help address the health challenges of her husband.



An enclosed letter signed by Emmanuel Denteh, the Head of Department, Orthopedic Ward, Wenchi Methodist Hospital and made available to the GNA said, “the patient has been reviewed to have a C5 fracture secondary to fall at work.”



The intended surgery is aimed at making him capable of sitting upright, to undertake physiotherapy and rehabilitation to improve body function.

