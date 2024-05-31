Savelugu Municipal NCCE holds Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting 

By Albert Futukpor

Savelugu (N/R), May 31, GNA – The Savelugu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting for stakeholders ahead of the 2024 general election.

The event, which took place at Savelugu in the Northern Region, was a step in fostering cooperation among political parties and other stakeholders with the aim of promoting peace before, during and after the elections.

It brought together members of various political parties, traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, security services and persons with disabilities.

It formed part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism project being implemented by the NCCE with funding support from the European Union.

Mr Jibreel Alhassan, the Savelugu Municipal Director of NCCE, speaking during the meeting, entreated all stakeholders, especially political parties, to be vigilant as the country approached the December 7, general election.

He said this would help to prevent mayhem thereby preserving the country’s democracy.

Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, the Northern Regional Director of NCCE, urged residents to embrace dialogue and agree on common ground to maintain peace before, during and after the general elections.

Chief Inspector Mr Daniel Kwasi Andoh, who represented the Savelugu District Police Command, and was the resource person for the meeting, called for sensitisation of the youth to eschew violence and instead promote peace, unity and development.

He urged participants to respect the electoral rules and regulations to ensure peace before, during and after the 2024 elections.

Afa Mohammed Sualihu, the Chief Imam, Savelugu Central Mosque, encouraged NCCE to regularly organise such dialogues to unite the views and positions of political parties to ensure peaceful polls.

GNA

