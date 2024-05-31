NCCE celebrates Constitutional Week with schools in Tema 

By Zainab Abdul-Hamid

Tema, May 31, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has observed its annual constitutional week celebration with sensitization programmes at basic schools in the Tema Metropolis.

Ms Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, the Tema Metro NCCE Director, said resource persons comprising prominent people in society such as Nana Ogyedom Ama Tsetsewa I, the Osumpahen of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Council, and the Fantefohen of Tema should educate the pupils on the importance of the Constitution and their roles as responsible citizens.

She said the week-long celebration, which commenced on Monday, May 27, and is expected to end on June 5, 2024, will see the civic educators and resource persons visiting 30 schools in the area, adding that it aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of civic duties and promoting active participation in nation-building among the youth.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Together We Can Build Ghana,” she noted, aimed at promoting civic awareness, national unity, and a deeper understanding of Ghana’s Constitution among the young participants.

Reverend Francis Guggisberg Tetteh, the chairman of the NCCE’s Tema Metro Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), who was the resource person at one of the sensitization programmes at First Star Academy, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the theme called on every individual to get involved and also reflected a deep-seated belief that the prosperity and peace of Ghana rest in the hands of its people.

Reverend Tetteh, who is also the chairman of the Tema Local Council of Churches, emphasised the importance of unity and collective effort, stating that “building Ghana is an ongoing project that requires the contribution of every citizen and even non-citizens living in the country.”

“As young as they are, they have a responsibility. They can start by taking care of their environment and respecting one another’s views, religions, and political affiliations. Instilling these values in children from a young age is crucial for the nation’s growth,” he said.

He further urged parents to be responsible in bringing up their children and nurturing them with strong principles, which he noted will contribute to a better Ghana.

Reverend Tetteh called on religious leaders to maintain ethical standards in their pronouncements, especially during elections.

“We must be neutral and speak in a way that promotes unity, not division; the church has a prophetic role to play by speaking truth to power and ensuring that policies benefit the nation’s progress,” he stressed.

He stated that the future of Ghana lay in the hands of its people by working together, respecting each other, and taking responsibility for their actions to build the Ghana of their dreams; adding there was a need to get involved and contribute to building a better Ghana for all.

