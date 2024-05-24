Ho MCE fetes special needs children, prisoners to mark 50th birthday

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, May 23, GNA – Mr Divine Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ho, has feted children with special need in the Municipality, as part of activities to celebrate his 50th birthday.

A special dinner was organised for children of the New Horizon Foundation for the Blind in Ho at the official residence of the MCE, who together with his family hosted them.

Other officials from the Assembly joined the event, and so were some executives of the Ghana Journalists Association in the Region.

Mr Bosson shared with the children and their teachers his personal life journey to encourage them, saying it was important for physically challenged persons to consider themselves specially made and not be limited by their circumstances.

“The physically challenged is a special creation of God. God’s light should be their light and they must always make themselves available for God to use them,” he said.

Mr Eric Ofori, Director of the New Horizon Foundation, expressed appreciation for the attention the City’s chief executive gave the institution, and said his efforts to develop roads and other needs were known to them.

He said the MCE became the first in the history of the Foundation to invite them to such a feast, and that the experience was sure to remain in their hearts.

“We are praying to God to continue to bless you to continue to bless humanity. We call for more insight from God to do more,” the Director said.

The children offered special songs and performances to appreciate the MCE who personally handed out sweets and interacted with them.

The MCE had earlier visited the Ho Central Prisons and donated food, clothes and other basic needs to the inmates.

Mr Bosson encouraged the inmates along the path to restoration and was hopeful society would benefit from their transformed lives.

GNA

