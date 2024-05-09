Restoring peace in Nkwanta; MCE meets the leadership of Akyode  

By Patience Tawiah, GNA

Nkwanta (O/R) May 9, GNA- Mr Felix Owusu Gyimah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South Municipality, has met with the chiefs and elders of the Akyode Traditional Council to officially familiarise himself with the people as the new Municipal Chief Executive and the chair of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC).

Mr Owusu Gyimah said his visit to the Council was to foster strong relationships and open communications with the leadership on the way forward in restoring peace to the area.

In the meeting held at Shiare known as the ‘Hanging Village’ the traditional seat of the Akyode Traditional Council, the MCE emphasised the government’s efforts to restore the needed peace in the Municipality following the recent tribal conflict, which has resulted in loss of lives and destruction of properties.

“Preaching peace and finding the best ways to restore lasting peace and rebuild lost trust in the municipality is my utmost priority, we all must work together to achieve this goal,” he said.

The MCE, touching on developmental projects in the Municipality, informed the chiefs about the World Bank- funded Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion project in the Municipality, which Shiare community is a beneficiary.

He urged the people to continue to embrace peace to fully enjoy the benefits of this initiative, which aims to promote social cohesion and improve living conditions in the Municipality.

The MCE also commended the Akyode leadership for their commitment to Peace and pledged the support of the Municipal Security Council to restore lost trust.

He urged all the residents to support the efforts towards peace and to work together towards building a harmonious community.

The leadership of Akyode expressed their willingness to cooperate with the security services and work towards a peaceful resolution.

They acknowledged the negative impact of the recent conflict and agreed to take steps to preach peace, tolerance and take a leading role in the rebuilding process.

They called on the government through the MCE to set up a committee to see that justice was duly served to restore the needed peace and trust the Municipality deserves.

GNA

