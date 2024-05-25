Resource NCCE adequately to deliver constitutional mandate – Okyeame Amoako

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 25, GNA – Okyeame Daniel Yaw Amoako, a Linguist to the Asato Paramount Chief, has appealed to the government to adequately resource the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to enable it deliver on its constitutional mandate.

He said failure of successive governments to resource the Commission is denying Ghanaians from knowing their civic duties and responsibilities.

The Linguist said it was not for a fun that the National Commission for Civic Education Act, 1993 (Act 452) was enacted mandating the Commission to create, sustain and increase awareness of constitutional democracy among Ghanaians for the achievement of political and social stability for an equitable economic growth, and integrated development through civic education.

Okyeame Amoako said this at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said civic education helped create an informed and responsible citizenry that played a pivotal role in enhancing democratic governance.

He said through civic education, people could become responsible citizens who are aware of their rights, responsibilities, and obligations and with a preparedness to contribute to a fair and equitable society.

Daasebre Oduro Gruanim I, Paramount Chief of Dodo Traditional Area, said the Commission was doing well in its civic awareness creation mandate, but much needs to be done.

He said being a traditional ruler, he would share every information he had from the Officials of the Commission with his subjects as civic education was a shared responsibility.

Rev. Vincent Dakpo, Chairman, Kadjebi Local Council of Churches, asked the participants to be ambassadors of peace as peace and harmony are needed to live well. Quoting from Psalm 112:6, 7 & 8, Rev. Dakpo, said peace in Ghana would lead to prosperity.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

