No Togolese is registering for Voter ID Card in Kadjebi – NPP Elections Director

Kadjebi (O/R), May 25, GNA-Mr Bashiru Sabitious Yeziru, NPP Akan Constituency Director, Research and Elections, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party Executives in the Akan Constituency are not bussing any Togolese nationals to the Constituency to register for Voter ID Cards.

He said the prospective applicants from communities in the Republic of Togo coming to the registering centre at Kadjebi are Ghanaian residents there, farming, trading, and engaging in other economic activities for survival.

Mr Bashiru was reacting to a concern raised by Daasebre Oduro Gruanim I, Dodomanhene that Togolese are being allowed to register for Voter ID Card at a forum at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Mr Thomas Moneyman Ofori, the Akan NDC Constituency Organiser supported the NPP Director, Research and Elections and said that the two political parties are not bussing potential registrants from Togo to Ghana to register for Voter ID Cards.

He said the applicants are citizens of Ghana, who are genuinely residing in Togo searching for daily bread and decided to come home to register to partake in the December 7 polls.

Mr Richard Kudzo Akrasi, Akan NDC Communications Officer said assisting Ghanaians outside the country to register for Voter ID Cards was no crime since it was in line with the Representation of the Peoples Amendment Law (ROPAL).

He said Ghanaians outside deserve to participate in the affairs of the country, so they ought to be assisted in doing so.

GNA’s engagement with a female applicant resident at Dayi Kwanta in the Republic Togo revealed that though she is residing there, she hails from Apesokubi in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

Meanwhile, two Togolese arrested by the Security Operatives on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at a Voter Registration center at Jasikan for attempting to register for Voter ID Cards has been freed.

This follows an intervention by the Buem Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Kofi Adams, NDC and NPP Executives from National Office for suspect’s leniency.

Mr Aikans Bonto-Osei, Buem Constituency Secretary, NPP, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, they two suspects on that fateful day came to the Voter Registration centre for registration and during interrogation by National Security Operatives, one of the suspect tried picking something from his pocket and unfortunately, his Togolese ID Card dropped.

He said the Security Operatives were alarm by the development and upon further interrogation it was revealed that they were Togolese even though one resides in Jasikan.

Mr Bonto-Osei said they were then picked up by the security and detained.

He said following plea for leniency, “the system decided to give a human face” to the issue, so the suspects were released unconditionally.

