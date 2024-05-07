Registration code for Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon unveiled

Accra, May 07, GNA – Organisers of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon has announced the registration code for the 2024 edition of the race.

This follows the renewal of relationship between the organisers, Medivents Consult and TXT Ghana Limited.

A statement from the organisers Medivents Consult and signed by Mr. Michael Atitsogbui – Events Coordinator, said participants would dial *380*21# to register for the event.

It said, the decision to use short code for registration was to make the process more convenient and easier for participants.

The statement said, participants can also register on the website of the race; www.accraintercitymarathon.com.

It noted that, participants would be required to pay GHC70.00 for the 21-kiometer category and GHC50.00 for both 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer categories.

The third edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon would be held on Saturday, August 3, as part of the activities making the annual homowo festival.

The race would commence at the Accra Sports Stadium and end at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Over 2000 athletes are expected to take part in this year’s event.

The event is an initiative of Medivents Consult and supported by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC).

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

