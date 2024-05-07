Businessman revives colts football in Obuasi East

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi, May 07, GNA – A private businessman with passion for the development of football at the grassroots, has singlehandedly sponsored the just ended colts league in the Obuasi East District.

Mr. Peter Armah Kpolly who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Big Peiro Company, a tailing construction firm, provided funds and other logistics including jerseys, footballs and public address system for all the 120 matches played during the U-13, U-15, U-17 leagues.

Football in Obuasi has taken a nosedive in recent years despite producing numerous talents who have represented the nation at various levels.

Notable among them were former Black Stars captain John Mensah, Jonathan Mensah, Mubarak Wakaso, Shaibu Yakubu and Abdul Issah Rahman, among others.

The downward trend of football in Obuasi, according to connoisseurs of the game, has been aggravated by the ban imposed on Ashanti Gold Football Club which had for many years been the mainstay of football in the mining town.

Speaking during the finals of the colts league in Obuasi, Mr. Kpolly said he was motivated by the pool of football talents in Obuasi who needed to be unearthed to reach their potentials.

He said Obuasi had a rich history of producing football talents and called on relevant authorities and individuals to invest in the sport.

“I want to throw a challenge to business owners to turn our attention to grass root football which serves as a breeding ground for football talents. Investing in football would give hope to the youth who would want to harness their God- given talent,” the businessman stated.

Mr. Abdul Kadiri Issah, Chairman of the Obuasi East District Football Association, applauded Mr. Kpolly for sponsoring this year’s edition of the Obuasi East colts league.

He said the goal of the Association was to bring back the love of colts football and nurture young talented players in Obuasi East so that in the next five to ten years some of them would be part of the various national teams.

The Association is also adopting the ‘catch them young’ refereeing policy of the Ghana Football Association as part of a broad strategy to develop football in the district.

