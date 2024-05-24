Queenmother of Upper Axim recognised for contributions towards education

By P.K.Yankey

Awiebo (W/R), May 24, GNA – The Queenmother of Upper Axim Traditional Area in the Nzema-East Municipality, Obahyemaa Erzane Ngonlomah, has been acknowledged for her meritorious contributions towards the development of education in the area.

She was acknowledged by the Management and the Board of Governors of the Bonzo Kaku Senior High School (BOKASS) at Awiebo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, through a citation, describing her as a philanthropist who had sponsored several students at the tertiary and other levels of education.

The Chairperson of the Board of Governors, Madam Benedicta Tenni Seidu, who read the citation further described Queenmother “as a lobbyist, who had been instrumental in connecting the school to several dignitaries as far as celebration of the anniversary is concerned”.

Madam Seidu who chaired the function, said the Queenmother came to the aid of the school by donating a brand-new photocopier to the school and donated a set of science equipment.

On behalf of the Board of Governors of BOKASS, the Chairperson congratulated Obahyemaa Erzane Ngonlomah for her sterling contributions to the growth of the Bonzo Kaku Senior High School.

Madam Seidu encouraged the Queenmother not to rest on her oars but to continue to support the school as it strived to come to the limelight.

GNA

