Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang joins poultry farmers association seminar in Kumasi

Accra, May 15, GNA – The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has joined poultry farmers association to deliberate on their successes and challenges

The seminar which was on the theme: “Overview of Ghana’s Depressing Poultry Industry and its Impact on Future Food Security” discussed among other topics the survival and development of the industry to serve its intended purpose.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday said poultry industry was an important industry one that could significantly impact on the economy.

It is important to emphasize that over $200 million was spent annually on poultry importation which obviously has negative impact on the economy.

It was not surprising that President John Mahama in 2014 under his presidency committed to the development of the poultry industry. Funds through Export Development and Investment Fund (EDIF) were disbursed to cushion the industry.

The Vice Presidential Candidate will as part of her delivery share with the association the 24 Hour Policy of the NDC which would cause the desire change in the poultry industry.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will be joined by the Regional Executives of the Ashanti region.

At the end of the seminar, the Vice Presidential Candidate will visit selected registration centres and markets in the metropolis.

