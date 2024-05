By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 6, GNA—The Police are searching for two gunmen who fatally shot two off-duty Police officers, sitting in front of their private residence at Block factory, East Trasacco, Accra, on Thursday, May 02, 2024, at about 1800 hours.

A news brief from the Police said the gunmen did not take anything from the victims and sped off on a motorbike.

Police said an intelligence-led operation to get the suspects arrested was ongoing.

