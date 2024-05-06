STMA presents grants to arts and crafts artisans in Sekondi-Takoradi  

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA

Sekondi (W/R), May 6, GNA – The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has presented sub-grants to selected arts and crafts artisans to spur the growth of the sector in the Metropolis.

The third-party support, second of three financial and logistic aid to identifiable groups, was under the Twin-Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP) being implemented by the STMA and Palermo Municipality in Italy, with funding from the European Union (EU).

The Project requested proposals from arts and crafts artisans earlier this year for a grant to produce innovative artworks inspired by Sekondi-Takoradi for exhibitions at transnational cultural festivals scheduled for Sekondi-Takoradi and Palermo this year.

In all, 66 applications were received, and 54 successfully passed the selection process, of which they would receive a total amount of GHC238,013.

Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), speaking at a ceremony to present the grants to the beneficiaries, at Sekondi, said the arts and crafts sector played an important role in reflecting rich cultural heritage, history, and creativity in any society.

He said despite its significance to the local economy and preservation of culture and traditions, artists in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis faced numerous challenges, such as inadequate governmental support, exploitation by middlemen, inappropriate and restricted working areas, limited adoption of new technologies, and insufficient capital.

He noted that recognising the need for intervention, the STMA through the TCSPP was presenting the grants to the beneficiaries as part of efforts to preserve and promote local artworks, heritage sites, artefacts, and the various cultural celebrations within the Metropolis.

“To facilitate the disbursement, monitoring and reporting of the beneficiaries’ works, they have been grouped into eight, and they are expected to complete and submit their works before Friday, June 24, 2024, for the first Transnational Cultural Festival scheduled for June 26 to June 30, 2024, at Sekondi.

“We envisage that the festival would provide a platform for the artists to showcase their works on the international market and position the arts and crafts sector as a pillar for local economic development,” the MCE said.

Mr Issah stated that the Assembly was determined to improve upon the economic opportunities for the artists, increase market value and recognition of indigenous arts and crafts, and enhance collaboration between stakeholders to ensure sustainable growth and development of the industry in Sekondi-Takoradi.

He said: “As part of the sustainability plan for the sector, the Assembly has decided to revamp the Metro Arts and Crafts Gallery into a modern status to attract artworks from all artists for exhibition and sales.”

The MCE advised the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the grants given them, saying “The monies given to you are not for irresponsible lifestyles, but to promote your talents of creativity and make a meaningful impact on your lives and the local economy through the arts.”

Mr Isaac Aidoo, TCSPP Coordinator, reiterated the need for the beneficiaries to ensure they used the monies for the purpose for which they were granted.

Mr Benyameen Sam Keelson, one of the beneficiaries, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, expressed appreciation to the STMA and its partners for the kind gesture, and said it would spur the growth of the arts and crafts sector in the Metropolis.

“This intervention has come at the right time, and it will motivate us to work hard make the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis a hub of arts and crafts in Ghana and around the world,” he said.

