Professor Mawutor appointed UPSA Vice Chancellor, effective January 1, 2025 

By Idd Yire

Accra, May 07, GNA-The Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has appointed Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor as the third Vice-Chancellor of the University.

A statement signed by Mrs Lorraine Gyan, the Registrar of the UPSA, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Prof Mawutor’s appointment takes effect on January 1, 2025.

Prof Mawutor is currently the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the UPSA and is responsible for the day-to-day control and administration of academic affairs.

The statement said as Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mawutor had promoted the development, diversification and effective delivery of current and new programmes to address emerging national issues, supervised UPSA’s quality assurance initiatives, and streamlined academic processes to enhance efficiency and eliminate redundancies.

It said under the direction of the Vice-Chancellor, he had also spearheaded faculty-centric and student-centered projects to further enrich the teaching and learning process.

The statement said Prof Mawutor is an experienced professional and academic and comes to this role with more than 20 years of experience in academia and industry.

It said Prof Mawutor had held various positions at UPSA, serving in increasingly responsible roles culminating at executive level roles.

He has served as Programme Coordinator of various academic programmes, Vice-Dean and in 2016, he was appointed as Dean of the School of Graduate Studies, a position he held until 2022.

As Dean, he is credited with the exponential growth of UPSA’s graduate programmes both in student population and programme offerings.

Prof Mawutor began his career in the higher education sector as a lecturer at UPSA in 2008.

Since then, he has risen through the ranks, serving as programme coordinator of several graduate school programmes.

He was promoted to Senior Lecturer in 2014 and became Associate Professor in 2021.

He has also served as Vice-Dean of the School of Graduate School.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

