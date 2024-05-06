Pastors advised against using the pulpits for personal vindictiveness  

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, May 6, GNA- The Reverend Nicholas Broni, the Founder and Leader of Leadership Training and Advocacy Ghana, a Christian-based non-governmental organisation, has advised pastors against using their pulpits for personal vindictiveness against church members.

Rev. Broni, who is also a missionary, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on issues affecting Christian growth, said he had observed with worry the new trend of some pastors using the pulpit to attack people with whom they have personal issues.

He said some pastors consistently demonstrated a blatant disregard for the basic human rights of the members of their congregation, indicating that “from the pulpit they openly utter derogatory statements, causing emotional distress and humiliation to those targeted.”

He indicated that such a church leadership style, if not checked, created a toxic environment, drove members away, and stifled the church’s expected growth.

He added that with such conduct, the church could not have a positive impact on the community it operated in, a situation that did not benefit the Christian faith.

Rev. Broni reminded pastors that their position in churches was built on mutual respect, empathy, and spiritual guidance, which leads to a sacred trust between them and their congregation; therefore, they must desist from betraying that trust.

He recommended immediate intervention by higher authorities and disciplinary actions whenever such behaviours were exhibited by any pastor, adding that where the need arose, counselling and mental health evaluation must also be looked at.

GNA

