Seek for the spiritual and physical well-being of the deprived in society-Bishop

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, May 6, GNA – Bishop Dr. Richard Owusu Akyeaw, Founder and General overseer of the Living Grace Ministries, has donated assorted items to the Compassion of love home at Yawhima in the Sunyani East Municipality.

The donation forms part of the Bishop’s 60th birthday celebration to thank God for the opportunity to live despite all the physical and spiritual challenges encountered in life.

The items include oil, rice, and provisions, toiletries, clothes, drinks, and sachets of water.

Presenting the items, Bishop Akyeaw said the underprivileged in the society must feel they were loved and not neglected.

He said the poor and the vulnerable needed to be improved to become part of the society, adding that with the Grace and Mercy given to him by God, he saw it necessary to reciprocate by being generous to share the joy and everything with the needy.

Bishop Akyeaw expressed praise to God for giving him a chance to live up to 60 years and was hopeful to live longer to fulfil all his given abilities.

The General overseer was grateful to the church for their support and their persistent encouragement in all his endeavour to become a great and useful pastor in the society

He urged all to be humble in life so that God would elevate them with greatness and long life and advise the society to always put a smile on the face of those deprived by seeking for their spiritual and physical well-being in the communities.

Madam Charlotte Osei, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the home, expressed gratitude to the Bishop and the church for such kindness and wished him healthy and long life.

The 60 years celebration started with worship night on Friday, dinner on Saturday and followed with thanksgiving service on Sunday at the living statuary auditorium.

