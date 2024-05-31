Oti Region welcomes Dr Bawumia 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 31, GNA-Hundreds of residents of Dambai were falling over each other to shake hands with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during his visit to Dambai, the Oti Regional capital on Friday.

He received a blushful welcome amidst chants of, “It is possible” with many lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the entry of the NPP’s Flagbearer.

The multitudes of excited party supporters and sympathizers lined up on the route hoping to catch a glimpse of the Flagbearer for the start of his landmark tour.

The atmosphere was ignited with lots of jubilation amidst ‘jamma’ songs from the youth, imbued with cultural and traditional dances from troupes including terrifying displays from the Northerners Association dancing troupe.

Coordinator of the dance, Sarki Yahya said the Northern dance was meant to welcome the Flagbearer and Vice President, who was also a proud son of the North.

From as early as 0700 hours, Police had positioned at vantage points and streets in Dambai including the route to the Residency to protect and direct traffic, law and order.

Dr Bawumia’s one day tour has generated profound excitement, as his effigy and the party’s paraphernalia are flying high on light poles and other objects.

Large posters of him were flying all over the regional capital, many of them with the inscription “It is possible”

He has started his engagement with the clergy from the Christian setup and then expected to meet with Imams from the Muslim community, engage with Region House of Chiefs and later the youth, to end his tour.

GNA

