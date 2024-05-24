One dead, three injured in herdsmen clash at Yabram in Oti region

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), May 24, GNA – A misunderstanding among some Fulani herdsmen at Yabram, a farming community near Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, which escalated into violent machetes clashes, has resulted in the death on a resident.

Abdulrahman Abdulai was butchered to death with slashed throat with others identified as Ibraima Jibo, Mahamudu Iko and Lasi Mahamudu Iko sustaining gaping machetes wounds.

They were taken to the Dambai Health Centre and E.P Church Dan Moser Memorial Clinic, both in Dambai, where they are undergoing medical treatment.

Mr Philip Kwadwo Bidaba, the Assembly member of Kwame-Akura East Electoral Area, confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said a herder got himself intoxicated on hard drugs and was unable to lead the animals to graze, which led to the misunderstanding and subsequently, the machetes clash, death and injuries.

Mr Bidaba said he got a distress call and rushed to the scene to prevent further bloodshed and caused the injured to be transported to the Dambai Health Centre and E.P Church Dan Moser Memorial Clinic, when one was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) followed up to Dambai Health Centre sighted one of the victims responding to treatment.

GNA further checks at E.P Dan Moser Clinic witnessed two victims, which one was under Police handcuff protection at the facility.

Speaking to the second in command at E.P Clinic, Mr Victor Kwame said the victims were currently responding to treatment and are off danger.

The Police Command had failed to provide any information when contacted apart from their presence at the Clinic.

Meanwhile, the deceased has been deposited at the WoraWora Government Hospital morgue for preservation.

GNA

