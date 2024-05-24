Bible Society of Ghana launches 2024 national essay writing competition

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, May 24, GNA – The Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) has launched the 2024 national essay writing competition for Senior High School (SHS) students, opening the entry for applicants to participate.

The competition, launched in Tamale is centered on the topic: “The Role of the Youth in Maintaining Peace, Unity and Development: The Bible as a Guide.”

Applicants are expected to write a 1,000-word essay on the topic supported by facts from the Bible.

All applications must be submitted through the email “[email protected]”, latest by Monday, September 30, this year.

The first three winners of the competition would receive laptops, printers and tablets as their prizes.

Reverend Charles Anaara, the Northern Regional Manager, BSG, at the launch of the competition, said it was open for all SHS students in the country and not limited to only Christians.

He said the initiative was a way the BSG engaged students to interact with the Bible, adding the Bible served as a guide for personal and national development.

He said examiners, who marked the scripts, considered accuracy, grammatical composition, punctuation and biblical references of the essays.

Rev. Anaara encouraged students to take part in the essay writing competition and advised patrons as well as teachers to supervise their students in the endeavour.

Rev. James Abdulai Ninedow, the Northern Regional Chairman of the Oversight Committee of the BSG, said the competition was aimed at enriching the biblical literacy of the youth, impacting their lives and drawing them closer to God.

He entreated young people to live by the teachings of the Bible, saying “The Bible never grow old. It is the source of strength and motivation for all.”

Winners of the 2023 essay writing competition made up of Ms Gladys Turomwine Dakura from Tamale Girls SHS, Benedicta Bayor from St. Charles Seminary SHS and Benedict Angsema from Ghana SHS, were awarded at the event.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

