NPC appoints four coaches ahead of Paris 2024

By Rihana Adam

Accra, May 1, GNA-The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has appointed four Para Athletics coaches in preparation for the 2024 Paralympic Games to be staged in Paris, France.

The coaches including Patrick Yaw Obeng, Ibrahim Suleiman, Ernest Brako Ofei and Emmanuel Appiah Kubi.

The coaches have been put in charge of Ghana’s athletics team and tasked with the responsibility of guiding the team to success.

Mr. Samson Deen, the President of the NPC made the announcement at a press conference held at the NPC head office in Accra.

According to him, Coach Ibrahim Suleiman, Ernest Brako and Patrick Yaw Obeng would be focused on track events, while Coach Emmanuel Appiah Kubi would concentrate on field events.

He said the four were selected following a joint meeting with the Foster Kwartengs-led Ghana Para Athletics Association and the Head of the Technical team, David Tweneboah Koduah of the Ghana Blind Sports Association.

Ghana would begin preparation for para-athletics and para powerlifting in the cities of Boucle Nord de Seine at its pre-games training camp.

Ghana made its Paralympic Games début at the 2004 Summer Paralympics in Athens, with three representatives.

Nkegbe Botsyo took part in the men’s 100m, 200m, and 400 m in the T54 category.

Ajara Mohammed entered the women’s 800m and the marathon, also in the T54 category.

Alfred Adjetey Sowah competed in powerlifting in the men’s up to 52 kg category.

Botsyo and Mohammed returned to compete again in the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing, the former in the men’s 100m and 200m (T54) and the latter in the women’s 200m and 1,500m (TA

