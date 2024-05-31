Norwegian vessel conducts research on fish stock levels in Ghanaian waters 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, May 31, GNA – The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture says a Norwegian Research Vessel, R/V Dr. Fridtjof Nansen, is conducting marine research in Ghana to determine the country’s fish stock levels.

The research vessel, owned by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), was built as part of a United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) project and jointly operated by the Institute of Marine Research and the University of Bergen to assist developing countries in improving their fisheries management.

It is equipped for operations in developing coastal countries across Africa and Asia with the primary duties of ecosystem studies with a focus on fishery research operations.

Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, announcing this, said the research would go a long way to assist the ministry and the Fisheries Commission to determine the current status of fish stocks and make appropriate policy interventions backed by scientific data to shape the sector.

She said the research was a new chapter in their commitment to play a role in traditional knowledge and identify emerging issues in the sector, adding that it would also help as a guide in the adoption of societies to cope with the many ways the ocean affected human lives.

“These will go a long way towards assisting the Ministry in identifying, initiating, and implementing the appropriate policy interventions to address the myriad of challenges that confront the fisheries sector, which, among other things, include depleting stocks. As such, sustainable fisheries and marine biodiversity conservation will be enhanced.”

The minister added that the vessel would also serve as a platform for cutting-edge research, data collection, and capacity building.

“The research conducted by Dr. Fridtjof Nansen will provide critical insights into the state of our fish stocks, the health of our marine ecosystem, and factors influencing their sustainability. With this knowledge, we can implement evidence-based policies to ensure the long-term viability and protection of our marine environment.”

She called on stakeholders to reaffirm their dedication to responsible stewardship, sustainable development, and a legacy of prosperity for future generations.

Madam Koomson expressed gratitude to the FAO, international partners, and all those involved in making it possible for the vessel to conduct the research in Ghanaian marine waters.

Meanwhile, the ministry has announced the commencement of this year’s closed fishing season, starting on July 1.

The artisanal and semi-industrial (inshore) fleets will observe a one-month closed season spanning July 1 to July 31, 2024, while the industrial trawl fleets will have a two-month closed season from July 1 to August 31, 2024.

GNA

