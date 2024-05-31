Tamale Metro NCCE engages Inter-party Dialogue Committee on violent extremism 

By Ibrahim Nurudeen

Tamale, May 31, GNA – The Tamale Metropolitan Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged members of the Inter-party Dialogue Committee to help build a harmonious society for all.

The event, funded by the European Union, brought together representatives of political parties, traditional rulers, religious leaders, security services, and NGOs, among others.

It formed part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism project being implemented by the NCCE with funding support from the EU.

Mr Imoro Tahidu, Tamale Metropolitan Director, NCCE, speaking during the meeting, urged the citizenry to be alert and report any suspicious acts and or characters to the security agencies to act on.

He said Ghana was built on the principles of peace, tolerance and inclusivity, hence the need for citizens to work together to preserve those values.

He said, “We should see one another as one people with common destiny. We are all Ghanaians. We are all human beings. So, we should always concentrate so much on our common interest and not focus so much on our differences.”

He reiterated that violent extremism had no place in the Ghanaian society, adding “The security services, political parties, Electoral Commission and even the voters must all do what is right so that at the end of the day, Ghanaians will celebrate.”

Mr Bismark Nteh, Tamale Metropolitan Director, Electoral Commission, advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to destabilise the country because of political power.

He assured them of the Commission’s commitment to conduct free and fair elections, adding the Commission did not have interest in who became the President or a Member of Parliament for a Constituency.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Cosmos Awe, Tamale District Police Commander, appealed to the citizenry to help maintain the peace and security being enjoyed in the country.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

