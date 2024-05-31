EC captures over 22,000 new voters in Western North  

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-waiwso (WN/R), May 31, GNA- A total of 22,829 new voters made up of 11,383 males and 11,446 females registered at the end of the limited voters registration exercise in the nine Districts of the Western North Region.

The figures represented 49.86 per cent for the males and 50.14 per cent for females in the registration which saw the registration of 314 persons challenged in the Region.

Mr. Godwin Tawiah Okley, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, who gave out the statistics to the Ghana News Agency, continued that,1,428 persons were captured in the Suaman District made up of 776 males and 652 females with 73 persons challenged.

The Waiwso district, however recorded the highest number of registered voters with a total of 4,400 persons comprising 2,020 male and 2,380 females with four persons been challenged.

He said Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai district had 3,154 persons comprising 1,448 males with 1,706 females registering with one person challenged while Aowin municipal captured 1,688 males and 1,213 females totaling 2,901 persons with five challenged cases.

Some 3,037 persons made up of 1,491 males and 1,546 females registered in the Juaboso district with 94 persons challenged; the highest challenged cases in the Western North Region.

The Akontombra district according to him also recorded 1,484 made up of 755 males and 729 females with 48 challenged cases.

Meanwhile, Bia West also recorded 2,636 persons comprising 1,297 males and 1,339 females with 89 persons challenged with Bia East recording 2,844 made up of 1,461 males and 1,383 females without any challenged case.

The Bodi District had 945 persons captured made up of 447 males and 498 females.

Mr.Okey expressed satisfaction in the registration exercise and was hopeful the voter transfer and Proxy exercise would also be successful.

