NGO provides Kpene Kindergarten with furniture worth Gh¢42,000

By Rosemary Wayo

Kpene (N/R), May 03, GNA – The Centre for Active Learning and Integrated Development (CALID), a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has provided the Kpene Kindergarten in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region, with Gh¢42,000 worth of furniture.

The gesture to alleviate furniture deficit in the area was under the sponsorship of the Vibrant Village Foundation (VVF), USA.

Mr Mohammed Awal Sumani Bapio, the Executive Director of CALID, at a ceremony to hand over the furniture, said the existing situation at the kindergarten level of education in parts of the county was appalling, indicating that it could probably be due to the relative high cost of furniture for the level.

He said, “We realised that governments or donors often support primary and Junior High Schools with furniture, but it is not same in the case of kindergartens”.

He said this informed CALID’s decision to provide furniture for the school to benefit over 100 pupils, adding that kindergartens should be accorded the needed attention as they formed the fundamental of education.

Mr Abu Inusah, the Headmaster of Kpene M/A School expressed gratitude to CALID for its commitment to education in the area, saying the organisation had had a long-standing relationship with the Kpene community.

He said the furniture situation of the Kindergarten was so dire that the pupils laid on their bellies to learn, saying the current access would improve learning in the school.

Madam Rosina Zenabu Abdul-Dramani, the Sagnarigu Municipality Girl-Child Education Coordinator of the Ghana Education Service, who received the furniture on behalf of the Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of Education, commended CALID for its continuous support to the sector in the municipality.

She urged teachers and members of the Kpene community to take good care of the furniture to ensure it was well sustained for others to use.

Mr Abdul Razak Adam, a representative of the chief of Kpene, after appreciating the kindness of CALID, gave assurance of the community’s dedication to preserving the furniture.

GNA

