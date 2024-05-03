NCCE intensifies education on Voter Registration exercise

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Ve-Golokuati (V/R), May 3, GNA – The Afadzato South District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Volta Region, has intensified public education on the upcoming Voter Registration exercise.

The Office used a public address system mounted on its vehicle to announce the exercise slated for May 7-27, 2024.

Mrs. Ellen Adzo Amankwah, the NCCE District Director in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the move was to whip-up interest in the exercise and was targetted at first-time voters and those who could not register during the previous registration exercise to turn-out and register.

She said registering and being issued with the Voter ID Card would guarantee them for participating in the December 7 polls.

Mrs. Amankwah said registration for the card was a political right and partaking in the election was both a right and a Civic duty.

The District Director said Ghanaians of 18 years and above and of sound mind are eligible to register for the Card.

She however, appealed to the citizenry not to vouch for non-citizens to register and get enrolled onto our Voter Register.

The District Director said the act was criminal and unpatriotic.

The Office visited Ve-Agbome, Ve-Hoeme, Leklebi Agbesia, Leklebi Fiafe, Liati Teikrom, Liati Wote, Logba -Alakpeti market, among other communities in the district.

GNA

