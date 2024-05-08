Next NDC government will offer over 60 realistic social policies – Communication Officer

Sunyani, May 8, GNA – Mr Apraku Lartey, the Ahafo Regional Communications Officer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the next NDC government will implement more than 60 realistic social intervention policies to facilitate job creation, poverty reduction and stabilise the economy.

“If we talk about realistic policies supported with legal frameworks, then the New Patriotic Party can’t match us. They have already failed the nation and the discerned and enlightened electorate are ready to vote against them in Election 2024,” he stated.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on the policy intervention of the NDC, Mr Lartey, a former Tano North Municipal Chief Executive, emphasized that it was only the NDC government, under former President John Dramani Mahama, that could reform and transform the economic fortunes of the nation.

The NDC’s proposed One Million-Code sought to train about one million young people in the ICT sector and empower them to set up their own businesses.

Additionally, Mr Lartey said the proposed 24-Hour Economy policy would have a huge potential, not only to create thousands of jobs but also to turn around the economic prospects of the nation.

“The 24-Hour Economy has successfully been implemented in Germany and elsewhere, we are going to implement it in Ghana too,” Mr Lartey said.

He said it was worrying that the NPP had failed the nation and instead of concentrating on economic reforms to better the lives of the people, the Government continued to “throw dust in the eyes of the masses and painting false pictures about the economy.”

Mr Lartey, therefore, advised the electorate to examine their socio-economic lives now to make informed decisions when they went to the polls in December 7.

He said retaining the NPP in political power in the Election 2024 would not augur well for the nation’s development, and, therefore, called on the electorate to vote for the NDC.

“That remains the surest way Ghanaians would see remarkable improvement in their socio-economic livelihoods. We have done that before and we are ready to do more to deliver Ghanaians from the current economic bondage,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

