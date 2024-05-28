NDC demands dismissal, prosecution of AG over “professional misconduct”  

By Benjamin A. Commey, GNA

Accra, May 28, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded for the immediate resignation of the Attorney-General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame, for “professional misconduct” in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

The Party’s demand follows allegations made against the Attorney General by Mr Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial involving Dr Casiel Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister in the erstwhile NDC government.

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, Mr Jakpa alleged that the Attorney General approached him at odd hours to “implicate” the former Deputy Finance Minister, which the AG has since disputed.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the NDC, who presented what the party described as “incontrovertible evidence” at a news conference in Accra on Tuesday, demanded that the AG be removed from his position immediately.

According to him, evidence available to the Party, including audio and WhatsApp chats, showed that the AG had engaged in “professional misconduct.”

The recordings and WhatsApp messages shared with the media contained discussions between two people about the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

Mr Nketia claimed the AG’s actions violated Rules 13, 40, and 54 of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette Rules), L.I. 2324.

Rule 13 of L.I 2324, for instance, stipulates that: “A lawyer shall not approach, communicate or deal with a represented person on a matter or attempt to negotiate or compromise a matter directly with a represented person except through or with the consent of the lawyer of that represented person.”

Mr Nketia alleged that the evidence available to the Party indicated that the AG engaged Mr Jakpa directly without his lawyer.

“This is a cardinal sin against the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette Rules) L.I. 2324,” he alleged.

Again, using Rule 40 (1) of LI 2324, which underlines a prosecutor’s specific responsibilities, the National Chairman stated that, based on the evidence, Mr Dame breached the Rule when he “consciously, deliberately, and knowingly did not act resolutely nor honourably.”

He said that the AG failed to treat the court with the “candour, fairness, and respect” that all lawyers, particularly state prosecutors, are expected to show.

Mr. Nketia stated that the AG’s principal role was to be the voice of the rule of law, to ensure impartial enforcement of the law, and to advise the President and government on legal actions.

He said the AG must “be a shining example and a leading light for the Bar, not a criminal-minded, crooked, devious and vicious person who is preoccupied with witch-hunting and victimisation.”

Mr Nketia claimed that the AG’s conduct made him “unfit” for the office and demanded that he quit immediately.

“Mr. Dame is not fit to hold himself out as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice. “He is unfit to lead the Ghanaian Bar,” he remarked.

Mr Nketia said that the trial of the former Deputy Finance Minister was a witch-hunt.

He emphasised that the evidence of wrongdoing against Dr Ato Forson was just “fabrications to persecute him” due to his strong opposition to the current government’s economic mismanagement.

Mr Nketia also urged the General Legal Council to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the AG and disbar him for the misconduct.

He asked for a “publicly televised Parliamentary inquiry into this and other reports of judicial manipulations by Godfred Dame with a view to censure Godfred Dame to prevent the recurrence of such judicial manipulations.”

Mr Nketia stated that if the current administration failed to bring the AG to justice, the next NDC government would prosecute him.

