Let us remain decorous and avoid abusive utterances—Independent Parliamentary candidate  

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Sunyani, May 28, GNA – Mr Ransford Antwi, an Independent Parliamentary Candidate in the Sunyani East constituency has advised his followers to remain decorous and guard against abusive utterances in the Election 2024 campaign.

He also entreated them to conduct issue-based campaigns, prioritise and centre their messages on development.

Mr Antwi gave the advice when interacting with a section of the media after he called on the Sunyani Traditional Council and the Bono Regional Chief Imam in Sunyani.

Accompanied by some of his followers, Mr Antwi explained his visit was to pave the way for him to introduce and officially announce his decision to contest the election to the chiefs and the opinion leaders.

That was also to enable him to rally their support and to canvas for their votes in the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Politics, Mr Antwi explained, was meant for development, and asked his supporters to remain tolerant, saying “we are one people, and we must have one aim of bringing the development of Sunyani to the next level.”

“My decision to contest the constituency seat is to mobilize the constituents for development and I anticipate my followers to do so,” he stated.

Nana Kwaku Sabeng II, the Acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, assured the chiefs and people of Sunyani were strongly behind the independent candidate and asked Mr Antwi to remain resolute and focus on winning the seat in the Election 2024.

He expressed worry that the Sunyani Township was still lagging in development and appealed to the government to reshape the access roads in the municipality.

After interacting with Sheikh Alhaji Umar Abdul Kadir, the Bono Regional Chief Imam, the Muslim leaders offered prayers for Mr Antwi at the Sunyani Central Mosque.

Alhaji Baba Seidu, the Deputy Bono Regional Chief Imam, advised the candidate and his followers to cherish and preserve the prevailing peace of the constituency by avoiding tendencies that could trigger political violence.

