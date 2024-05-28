Mobile Web Ghana to host Online Work Africa Summit July 23 

Accra, May 28, GNA – To tackle youth unemployment, Mobile Web Ghana, a leading technology and entrepreneurship hub, and its partners, have launched the “Online Work Africa Summit”, which takes off next month.

The two-day Summit, starting July 23, 2024, aims to empower the youth in Africa through online work opportunities.

It will, among other things, expose participants to skills and platforms needed to be economically empowered in the digital age.

The launch attracted media representatives, industry leaders, professionals, and representatives of the US Embassy in Ghana.

In her address, Ms. Florence Toffa, Director, Mobile Web Ghana, described the Summit as a “bridge between talent and opportunity”, emphasising the Organisation’s commitment to equipping young people with essential digital skills.

“In today’s digital economy, the youth need more than just traditional job opportunities. They need to be prepared for the future, and that future is online,” she stated, and urged other entities to partner the initiative.

“We believe that by providing the right skills, knowledge, and connections, we can unlock vast opportunities for the youth in Africa to thrive in the online job market,” The Director added.

Ms Liza Steger, Regional Public Engagement Specialist, US Embassy in Ghana, said the Summit aligned with the American Space’s mission of “skill-building and creating sustainable opportunities for young people”.

She said the initiative, which would empower the youth with digital skills, was “timely and crucial”, and would “pave the way for a more prosperous and innovative Africa”.

Some 912 participants are said to have registered for the virtual summit, which will include practical workshops led by experts, covering different aspects of online work.

The discussions at the Summit will focus on freelancing, e-commerce, online tutoring, remote jobs, content creation, challenges of online work, and others.

The Summit will bring together students, online work professionals, and aspiring online workers to share insights, experiences, and strategies for success in the digital economy.

Mobile Web Ghana and its partners promote digital literacy and youth empowerment through initiatives like the Africa Digital Skills Conference, Visuals for Gender, and mentorship programmes, reaching millions of individuals.

GNA

