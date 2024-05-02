Medikal’s London concert could be a turning point for Ghana music globally – Akwaaba UK CEO

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 2, GNA – Mr. Dennis Tawiah, Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba UK, a renowned Ghanaian international event company, says Medikal’s O2 Indigo show in London is very crucial for the image of Ghanaian music globally.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal would on May 3, 2024, host a star-studded artistes line-up including Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Efya, and Bisa Kdei in his first headline show in the United Kingdom.

Speaking on BBC’s Focus on Africa programme, Mr. Tawiah asserted that the success of Medikal’s would sharpen how Ghanaian music is perceived globally and will be a launch pad for its further growth.

“With the exception of Ghana independence celebrations in the diaspora, it’s been a while since a Ghanaian owned concert has been 100% produced back by a Ghanaian promoter globally.

“Medikal and his team’s decision to take the high risk of hosting a Ghanaian concert in the UK, where we have performed below our expectations in recent years, means a great deal to Medikal and Ghanaian music as a whole,” he said.

Known for hosting the annual Ghana Party in the Park in London, Mr. Tawiah added that he was proud of promoting Ghanaian music in the diaspora and confident about the success of Medikal’s concert.

“I see my concerts as a historic opportunity to highlight Afrobeats and an effort to create a link between my audience in the diaspora and the upbeat, contagious rhythms of Afrobeats.

“Medikal is prepared for a historic concert, and I am proud to be promoting the show,” he stated.

The highly anticipated concert has made headlines following the arrival of all the artistes billed for the show in London with rehearsals still ongoing.

