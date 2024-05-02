Stonebwoy’s ‘Livingstone Foundation’ shows kind gesture to talented autistic boy

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 2, GNA – Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, through his charity organisation, ‘The Livingstone Foundation,’ surprised a talented autistic boy at Hopesetters Autism Centre with gifts in observance of World Autism Month.

The young talent known as Holyfield Odorba captured social media attention following some viral videos of him showcasing his unique singing prowess, especially with songs from Stonebwoy.

His exceptional talents prompted Stonebwoy to reach out, make a difference in his life, and also shed light on his journey of development and self-discovery. Stonebwoy, through the charity arm of his Burniton Music Group, presented Holyfield with a variety of gifts.

These included packs Bags of Lilo Rice, packs of Verna Mineral Water, Pepsodent products, McBerry Biscuits, Bigoo range of drinks, and care packages from Ghandour Cosmetics (The GC Brand) are filled with essential items and comforting treats.

In addition, Holyfield received a cash gift and Tecno-branded souvenirs, such as headsets and Bluetooth speakers, aimed at enhancing his creative abilities.

Stonebwoy expressed his admiration for Holyfield, saying that “It is truly inspiring to witness the depth of talent and passion that emanates from this special young boy.

“His profound connection to my music is not only humbling but also serves as a poignant reminder of the universal language music embodies. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to extend my support to him in any capacity possible.”

Through ‘The Livingstone Foundation,’ Stonebwoy has been actively involved in other initiatives, notably the BHIM Workshop, where participants receive training in various areas such as small-scale farming activities, entrepreneurial development, food and agro-processing, and fashion production.

Last year, he commissioned four mechanised bore projects in four deprived communities in the Western Region.

GNA

