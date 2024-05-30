McDan wins dual honours at 8th Ghana CEO awards 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu, GNA

Accra, May 30, GNA – Dr Daniel MacKorley, the Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, has received two awards at the recently held 8th Ghana CEO Awards.

Mr MacKorley was adjudged the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year (Aviation Sector) and CEO of the Year (Salt Sector), with his companies McDan Aviation and Electrochem Ghana Limited, respectively.

The awards were in recognition of his outstanding leadership, the significant contributions of the companies in their respective industries, and Ghana’s economic growth.

Mr MacKorley, after receiving the award, expressed gratitude for the recognition and stated that his staff was the collaborative effort behind the achievements.

He commended the staff of the two companies for their hard work, dedication, passion, and commitment, which served as the key drivers for the success stories of their establishments.

He challenged CEOs and business leaders in Ghana to build effective systems and structures to grow successful businesses and ensure efficiency.

The CEO Excellence Award-Honours component of the Summit highlights and commends the accomplishments of CEOs and businesses, emphasising their success, innovation, leadership, and contributions to the economy.

This year’s CEO’s Summit and Award ceremony was on the theme “Reigniting Business and Economic Growth: Charting a Path Forward; Economic Diversification and Artificial Intelligence Transformation. A Private-Public Sector CEO Dialogue and High Impact Learning”.

The programme was organised by the Chief Executives Network Ghana in collaboration with Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pwc), the Ministry of Public Enterprises, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), the University of Ghana, and the Multimedia Group.

