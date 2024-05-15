LOC unveils logo for CAA Region II Seniors Championship

Accra, 15 May, GNA – The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Region II Senior Championship has officially unveiled the logo for the upcoming event which serves as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

From June 3-6, 2024, Accra would host over 400 athletes and officials at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium for exciting and thrilling track and field events.

A statement from the LOC signed by the Chairman, Dr Kwame Baah Nuako, and copied to the Ghana News Agency explained that the official logo represented the spirit of unity, athleticism, and excellence that define the CAA Region II Senior Championship.

“It embodies the vibrant culture and rich heritage of Ghana while reflecting the global significance of the event as an Olympics qualifier,” the statement added.

The logo’s unveiling marks an exciting milestone in the journey towards hosting this world-class sporting event. As Ghana prepares to welcome athletes and spectators from across the region, the LOC, according to them, is committed to ensuring a memorable and successful championship.

The statement further noted that “the official logo captures the essence of the championship and serves as a symbol of inspiration and motivation for athletes and fans alike. It will be used extensively in promotional materials, merchandise, and event branding leading up to and during the championship.”

The LOC urged the media to utilize the official logo for coverage and promotion of the CAA Region II Senior Championship and called on Ghanaians to “join us as we countdown to the CAA Region II Senior Championship and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and excellence.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

