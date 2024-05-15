Public urged to patronise energy-efficient appliances to conserve energy

By Philip Tengzu

We, (UW/R), May 15, GNA – Members of the public have been encouraged to patronise energy-efficient electrical appliances approved by the Energy Commission for sale and use in Ghana to help conserve energy.

The Commission said all electrical appliances that it had approved had a yellow label, indicating the star rating of the appliance and the estimated annual energy consumption rate among others for easy identification for purchasing decisions.

Mr Kennedy Amankwa, a Deputy Director at the Energy Commission, said this in Wa during the Commission’s education and sensitisation for the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) as part of its sensitisation for the RCCs in the country on energy conservation and efficient usage.

Heads and representatives of state institutions, departments and agencies and staff of RCC participated in the sensitisation and were educated on the Commission’s approved electrical appliances suitable for use in Ghana.

Mr Amankwa stressed the need for people to make conscious efforts to reduce their levels of energy consumption at their homes and offices through the use of energy-efficient appliances and energy conservation practices.

He explained that prudent use of electricity would save the individual from excessive cost of electricity use and reduce the nation’s cost of energy production thereby saving money for other personal and national development priorities respectively.

The Deputy Director said that would also help reduce Ghana’s rate of contributing to global warming and help in climate change mitigation through reduced fossil fuel production.

“In addition to promoting renewable energy consumption, we should also promote energy conservation and efficiency to tackle climate change”, Mr Amankwa added.

Mr Samuel Frimpong, the Public Affairs Officer of the Energy Commission, reiterated the need for people not to patronise “homemade” electrical appliances, especially refrigerators.

He indicated that apart from the high energy consumption rate of such refrigerators, they also posed serious health risks to the user since one did not know what that fridge was originally used for.

He said the price of the appliance such as a refrigerator should be a determiner, but its energy efficiency considering its star rating should inform one’s choice in buying the appliance.

He, however, indicated that buying energy-efficient electrical appliances alone was not enough to reduce one’s energy consumption but observing the needed conservation practices regarding the use of the appliance.

Such practices, he identified, included using air-tight refrigerators, bulk ironing, and switching off appliances when not in use among others.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper West Regional Minister, commended the Energy Commission for spearheading the initiative of ensuring efficient energy use in the country and its unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable energy practices nationwide.

“Your dedication to advancing energy efficiency not only aligns with national priorities but also underscores our collective responsibility to safeguard our environment for future generations.

By embracing energy efficiency principles, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also enhancing our resilience to external shocks and contributing to the overall well-being of our communities”, he observed.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

