Limited Voter registration exercise delays at Keta

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), May 07, GNA – The commencement of the ongoing Limited Registration Exercise at Keta in the Volta Region, has seen some delays due to a technical challenge.

The Limited Voter Registration Exercise would allow new eligible voters who attained the age of 18 years and above to register ahead of the December polls.

Mr Philip Adzomani, the Electoral Commission Officer at Keta, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the exercise had been delayed due to some technical hitches with the machines.

“We are facing some technical challenges in capturing the relevant information about the voters into the database,” he said.

He, however, stated that the authorities have been informed of immediate action to resolve the challenges for a smooth and successful exercise.

Mr Adzomani urged the new registrants and the public to exercise patience “since our technical men would solve the challenges as soon as possible for the registration to resume.”

The GNA observed that, as at 1000 hours, the EC could not register a single person into their database.

Some new voters had queued for the exercise, as well as party agents present, expressed disappointment over the development.

Meanwhile, the EC at Keta had also arranged for a mobile team which would be at Atiavi Glime L. A basic school, Lawoshime and Anyako/Sava for two days each, starting on Wednesday, May 8, and ending on Saturday, May 13, to register new eligible voters.

The Limited registration for eligible voters commenced on Tuesday, May 7 would end on May 27, while persons with missing ID cards would have them replaced on May 30.

Compilation of proxy votes and transfer of votes would also be held from May 30 to June 14.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

