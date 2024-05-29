Let pads be cheap to girls as condoms

Takoradi, May 29, GNA – Across section of the public engaged concerning menstruation and sanitary pads have called on the government to make the product as cheap as condom is in the market.

They argued that menstrual care was as crucial as preventing unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections among other public health issues that must earn greater attention to improve the reproductive health of the girl child.

Auntie Akua, chop bar operater, told the Ghana News Agency that it was sad that some girls used rugs during menstruation due to how expensive menstrual hygiene products were.

She said just as condoms had been made less expensive to allow people to adopt healthy sexual lifestyle, menstrual hygiene products should also be made cheap in promoting the holistic development of the girl child.

The chop bar operator added that girls and for that matter women, were the pillar of every society and their well-being must be a matter of concern to all stakeholders.

Ms. Elizabeth Acquah, a Kenkey seller, said menstruation was normal part of a women’s life, and that continuous education and sensitization of adolescent girl on menstrual hygiene management would build their confidence to face the stereotypes and stigma society attached to the period.

She said education on the subject was part of keeping adolescent girls in school and urged boys to support girls rather than making fun of them.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

