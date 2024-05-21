Land sector agencies launch base maps for Yilo Krobo Municipality

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), May 20, GNA – The Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA) has partnered with various agencies to launch a project focused on creating base maps for the development of Local Plans in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

The project, which aims to optimise land use in fast-growing communities, was jointly launched by several agencies, including the Licenced Surveyors Association of Ghana (LiSAG), the Office of the Administration of Stool Lands (OASL), and the Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission (SMD).

The Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925) and the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) require District Planning Authorities to ensure that physical developments within their respective jurisdictions comply with these Acts.

In view of this, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the land sector agencies started a process to identify best practices and strategies for creating a base map as input for the creation of local plans for two communities – Trom and Nkurakan – in the municipality.

In April 2023, the initiative began, marking an important step towards ensuring sustainable development in eastern region

Speaking to the media following the launch of the project, Mr. Chapman Owusu-Sekyere, Deputy CEO of the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA), stated that the Authority’s goal was to ensure the orderly growth of human settlements, particularly in new and growing villages within the Yilo Krobo area, such as Trom and Nkurakan.

“We’re supporting the assembly to carry out its mandate of preparing spatial plans to guide development to ensure healthy cities and towns,” he said.

Adding, “When people from other communities visit this place, they’d be impressed with how human activities have been organised in space.”

According to him, most communities lack planning, resulting in unplanned development.

Adding that several residences are inaccessible, especially during rescue operations in disasters.

“Most of the dwellings in our communities are inaccessible,” he said, “Those who live in such residences are unable to drive in.”

He noted that proper design would ensure that automobiles could reach residences and areas are always difficult to evacuate people in times of calamity.

He urged community people to cooperate during the exercise to ensure its success.

Chief of Abokobi in the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area Nene Obuyoe III, speaking on behalf of the traditional council, expressed optimism that the exercise would assist in addressing the long-standing poor planning of many communities in the nation.

To guarantee the success of the exercise, he urged everyone to work together with LUSPA and all other involved parties, as well as the traditional council.

Mr Eric Tetteh, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Yilo Krobo, quoting the Act 925, said that challenges with conformity to spatial plan proposals often arise in places where local plans are established without engagement with key stakeholders.

He added that the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly saw collaboration with relevant stakeholders as necessary and suitable to ensure the efficacy and efficiency of spatial plan formulation and execution.

According to him, in April 2023, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly, in partnership with Land Sector Agencies began a process to determine the most effective methods for creating Local Plans for Trom and Nkurakan.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

